Increased roadside checks as police target speeders in month-long blitz

Traffic police will be carrying out more roadside checks - Credit: Archant

Police are carrying out increased roadside checks this month, as part of a targeted crackdown on speeding motorists.

Roads policing officers are taking part in three road safety initiatives throughout October, highlighting the dangers of driving above the speed limit.

Chief Inspector Jonathan Chapman - Credit: Archant

In support of these campaigns, officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (RAPT) and road casualty reduction team will be conducting high visibility roadside speed checks across the county.

Chief inspector Jon Chapman said: “Speed limits and driving laws are there to protect all road users and raising awareness of this is the primary aim of the campaign.

“However, our officers will be out across the county throughout this operation and will take action to ensure those caught committing an offence are dealt with in the most appropriate manner.”

Awareness campaigns will also see drivers given advice highlighting the risks of speeding - Credit: Archant

Project EDWARD (Every Day Without A Road Death) runs until October 21, while the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) speed awareness campaign continues until October 30.

National Safe Speeds Day is a 24-hour blitz on speeders on the county’s roads on October 19.

“Project EDWARD has the noble ambition of eradicating road deaths entirely, which is something we can all support, as is Safer Speeds Day - which aims in that 24-hour period to focus peoples’ minds on what they should do every day: keep to the speed limits and help ensure we don’t have any fatalities on our roads,” said Mr Chapman.

Today is National Safe Speeds Day, where officers will be out focusing people's minds on what they should do every day: keep to the speed limits and help ensure we don’t have any fatalities on our roads. #NationalSafeSpeedsDay pic.twitter.com/falQd7sO1t — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) October 19, 2022

Giles Orpen-Smellie, police and crime commissioner for Norfolk, said: “We all need to drive safely in a manner that makes Norfolk’s roads safer for all; drivers, pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists and horse riders.

"It would be fantastic if the police involved in this series of road safety operations found no offences being committed.

Norfolk police and crime commissioner Giles Orpen-Smellie - Credit: Sonya Duncan

“Sadly, that is unlikely to be the case and until that time, it is therefore important that officers continue to target those who choose not to abide by the law."

Motorists caught committing offences will be issued with a traffic offence report (TOR) and face a fine, points on their licence or court action. Some can opt to take part in a relevant awareness course.

Further details of activity and events relating to Project EDWARD can be found on the website projectedward.org and via #ProjectEDWARD on social media.

