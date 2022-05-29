Rise in online child abuse images cases as calls to helpline double

Stop It Now! has seen a record rise in people seeking help to stop viewing sexual images of children - Credit: Getty Images

A spike in child abuse image crimes has seen the number of people contacting a helpline more than doubled last year.

Confidential and anonymous helpline Stop It Now! that protects children by helping people who are worried about their own or someone else’s sexual behaviour to get prevention advice, said it had seen a significant increase in phone or online contacts.

Campaign poster for anonymous helpline that supports people who are worried about their own or someone else's sexual thoughts

A total of 165,225 people contacted Stop It Now! by phone or online with concerns about their own behaviour or that of someone close to them in 2021, up from 79,868 the previous year.

It comes as results from Freedom of Information requests to UK police forces by the NSPCC showed the number of offences related to possessing, taking, making and distributing child abuse material hit a record 25,281 last year.

During the first year of the pandemic, offences jumped by nearly a fifth as lockdowns, isolation, and more time spent online created a perfect storm for grooming and abuse online.

Andy Coller, Temporary Detective Superintendent for Safeguarding.

Andy Coller, head of safeguarding at Norfolk Constabulary, said: “Online abuse is a growing area of concern and demand.

“We have invested heavily with our safeguarding children online team. We would encourage people to use Stop It Now! to address their behaviour rather than become an online offender.”

After the 20 year sentencing of Robert Cathersides, 65, from Hethersett, last year for 19 offences against 14 victims, Norfolk police warned that sex offenders who upload indecent images of children that they leave "leave a digital footprint".

Robert Cathersides who was jailed after admitting child sex image offences

Speaking after the case, detective constable Cheryl Hindson, from the safeguarding children online team, said: “The internet is not an anonymous space for accessing or sharing indecent images and videos, such activity leaves a digital footprint and we will find it and take action.”

Police officers posing online as children have helped to snare people sharing images in Norfolk.

In the year to March 2021, police arrested more than 9,000 people for viewing child abuse images online across the UK, and safeguarded more than 12,000 children.

Michael Sheath, an expert in child sexual abuse prevention for the Stop It Now! helpline, said: "We're currently seeing a rise in the number of young men seeking help, typically following habitual pornography consumption which has, over time, led them to seek illegal content online.

Still from video produced by the Stop It Now! support service

"Recognising those triggers and warning signs, and reaching out for help, can mean that offending is prevented.

"It may feel hard to stop, but it is possible, and it is easier to stop with confidential help than on your own."

• The Stop it Now! Helpline is on 0808 1000 900 or at stopitnow.org.uk