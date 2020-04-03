Video

Details of almost 30 people arrested in Norfolk following lockdown

Cromer police Pc Joey Mezzetti, left, and PC Cameron Askew, check the closed play park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A man found at an address where more than 500 cannabis plants were being grown is among almost 30 people to have been arrested in Norfolk for a range of offences since the coronavirus lockdown was announced.

Cromer police PC Joey Mezzetti, left, and PC Cameron Askew, patrol the promenade checking that people are not congregating in groups of more than two. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Cromer police PC Joey Mezzetti, left, and PC Cameron Askew, patrol the promenade checking that people are not congregating in groups of more than two. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Prime minister Boris Johnson effectively put the country into lockdown to try and prevent the spread of coronavirus following a television address to the nation on March 23, but since then police have still made a number of arrests in relation to crimes going on around the county.

They include:

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk:

• Officers arrested a man at an address in Glebe Close, Thetford on March 26 following an aggravated burglary. A search was conducted and a number of bladed articles were found. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation. Photo: PA Video/PA Wire Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation. Photo: PA Video/PA Wire

• Police were called to White Hart Lane, Thetford on March 24 following an fight involving four men. One man was arrested at the scene and has since been bailed until October 31.

• In the past two weeks, four men and two women have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs from Wisbech into Kings Lynn. Officers stopped three vehicles after conducting proactive stops along the A47 at Tilney.

• One woman was also arrested for possessing an offensive weapon after an address was searched in connection with these incidents. She has since been charged with the offence.

Norwich:

Police patrol the supermarkets during the Coronavirus lockdown in Attleborough, making sure the public keep the 2m social distancing rule. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Police patrol the supermarkets during the Coronavirus lockdown in Attleborough, making sure the public keep the 2m social distancing rule. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

• Officers were deployed on March 26 to Norwich Railway Station to target County Lines drugs activity. As a result a 17-year-old woman from London was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. She has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

• Police attended an address in Music House Lane on March 25 following checks into a missing person. Officers found a large amount of Class A drugs and mobile phones. Two boys aged 16 and 17, along with a 62-year-old man from Norwich were arrested on suspicion of Class A drugs supply. They have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

• Officers arrested a man for a number of offences after his vehicle failed to stop for police on Oak Street on March 28. The 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop for police, obstructing a police officer, possession of Class B drugs, drug driving, possession of a bladed article and dangerous driving. He has been bailed.

• Following an operation at Norwich Railway Station on March 26, police stopped and searched a man, who was found to be in possession of thousands of liquitabs. He was subsequently arrested for handling stolen goods.

• On March 31 police were called to an address in Heathgate following reports of drug dealing. Four people were later located at an address in Pockthorpe Gate and arrested on Suspicion of Class A drugs offences. A large amount of Class A drugs, cash and mobile phones were found. Two men, both aged 24 from the London area, a 38-year-old man from the Norwich area, and a 39-year-old woman from the Norwich area; were all arrested. They have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

• Following a burglary of a Norwich business, in which £3,500 worth of items were stolen, officers arrested a man. Enquiries are ongoing.

Great Yarmouth and North Norfolk:

• On March 26, officers investigating a burglary, attended an address in Cromer and arrested a man. Stephen Hill, 41, of no fixed abode, was charged with burglary, criminal damage and two counts of abstracting electricity. He appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on March 28 and was jailed for 20 weeks.

• On March 31 officers attended an address in Yarmouth following concerns for the safety of an individual. A 17-year-old from the London area ran from the address and was later arrested following the support of the police dog unit. He was searched and found to be in possession of Class A drugs. He has been charged with two counts of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and resisting arrest. He will appear at Norwich Crown Court at a later date.

• Police arrested two people on March 18 after a Ford Focus failed to stop for police on Alderson Road, Yarmouth. A woman in her 20s from Soham, Cambridgeshire was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply. She was released under investigation. Kane Saunders, 26 from Soham, Cambridgeshire has since been charged with possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply, possession of a bladed article, breach of a restraining order, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

• On March 30 police stopped a car travelling along the A11. The vehicle and occupants were stopped and searched, and an amount of Class A drugs recovered along with mobile phones. A 48-year-old man and 19-year-old man from the Yarmouth area were arrested on suspicion of Class A drugs supply offences. They have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

• More than 500 cannabis plants were discovered at an address in Wellesley Road, Yarmouth on March 29. Tomorr Capaj, 52, from Yarmouth was arrested at the scene. He has since been charged with production of cannabis and abstracting electricity.

• On March 28 officers conducting routine enquiries into drug activity within the area of Yarmouth attended an address and seized an amount of cannabis. Martin Baker, 31, of Mariners Road, Yarmouth was arrested and has since been charged with three counts of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs and one count of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Deputy Chief Constable Paul Sanford said: “The public recognise the challenges of policing the coronavirus outbreak, however, it’s important to know that our day-to-day business continues. In contrast to the many proactive arrests in the past week, our officers have rarely used the new powers relating to coronavirus legislation. With the support of the public we hope that this can continue.

“As a force, we continue to adapt to the ever-evolving legislation and the challenges we face in response to coronavirus and while there’s been a huge amount of change, we are still committed to frontline policing and protecting our communities from the crimes that matter the most.”