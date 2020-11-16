More than 400 people killed or seriously hurt on Norfolk’s roads in year

Norfolk police have revealed that out of the 415 reported collisions in which someone was killed or seriously injured in the last year, 33pc of these collisions involved a vulnerable road user.

Speeding drivers have been warned of the risks after it was revealed more than 400 crashes saw death or serious injury in the last year.

Norfolk Police have revealed that out of the 415 reported collisions in which someone was killed or seriously injured in the last year, 33pc of these collisions involved a vulnerable road user - which include pedestrians, cyclists or horse riders.

Norfolk Police have revealed that out of the 415 reported collisions in which someone was killed or seriously injured in the last year, 33pc of these collisions involved a vulnerable road user - which include pedestrians, cyclists or horse riders.

These vulnerable road users accounted for 25pc of the total number of people killed in collisions during the year.

These stark figures are part of the message Norfolk’s Road Safety Partnership members are spreading, remind drivers there is “no need to speed” as part of a national campaign to reduce the number of people killed or injured on our roads.

Road Safety Week, which starts on November 16 and runs until Sunday, November 22, is organised by the charity Brake, and aims to raise awareness of the dangers on our roads and the steps drivers can take themselves to help improve their own safety, and the safety of other road users.



During this period, Norfolk Police will be using marked and unmarked vehicles to conduct speed checks to educate and inform drivers of the risks posed by speeding and the effects this can have on vulnerable road users.

Temporary chief inspector Jon Chapman, said: “Due to recent lockdowns we have seen more pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders using the roads as part of their daily exercise routine, which they are perfectly entitled to do.

“It is extremely important that we use this campaign to raise awareness of the dangers speeding drivers pose to not only themselves and other drivers, but to these vulnerable road users.

“There are many reasons that people might give as to why they were driving at excess speed, for example, they are in a rush to get somewhere, they are unaware of the speed limit, or they enjoy driving fast. There are no excuses for putting the lives of others in danger.”

He added: “It’s simple - there really is no need to speed!”

Norfolk county councillor Margaret Dewsbury, said: “Adhering to speed limits is a simple way every motorist can reduce the risk of serious accidents and injuries.

“Drive according to the road conditions and watch out at all times for vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and cyclists. Driving at excess speed is not only against the law, but also puts lives at risk.”