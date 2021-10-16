Police officers to give MPs security advice after Sir David Amess killed

Published: 2:39 PM October 16, 2021 Updated: 2:40 PM October 16, 2021

Police are contacting MPs to offer advice on their security following the attack on Sir David Amess. - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

Police officers will contact MPs to offer security advice and potentially travel with them to events after the death of Sir David Amess.

The MP for Southend West died on Friday after being stabbed while at a constituency surgery.

Representatives from the force have contacted MPs to offer advice on their security in light of the attack yesterday in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex, which has been declared a terrorist incident by the Metropolitan Police.

Counter-terrorism officers are working alongside Essex Police and the Eastern Region Specialist Operations Unit.

Assistant chief constable Eamonn Bridger, protective services and joint justice services, said: “Our thoughts are with the friends and family of Mr Amess after this awful incident which is believed to have been carried out by a man who was acting alone.

“We would urge communities to continue to be tolerant and supportive of all those affected by the tragedy and encourage anyone who suffers as a result of this incident to get in contact with us.”

A National Police Chiefs’ Council spokesman said every MP will be contacted by representatives in their local force to discuss their security arrangements, and to ensure they are aware of all advice pertaining to their personal safety and security.

They will also speak to MPs about security arrangements for any events they are planning to attend in the coming days, so the appropriate advice can be provided.

Sir David Amess, who died on Friday. - Credit: Richard Townshend Photography

He added: “We encourage MPs to immediately report any security concerns to their local police force in order to keep themselves, their staff and members of the public attending surgeries safe. Funding is available through the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority for security needs.”

The investigation is being led by the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Counter-Terrorism Command and has been declared by the Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism as a terrorist incident.

A 25-year-old British male has been arrested in connection with this incident and the police are not looking for anyone further at this stage.

Anyone with information about a crime can call 101, 999 in an emergency or the police anti-terrorist hotline on 0800 789 321. Emotional and practical support is also available for anyone affected via the following website: https://victimsofterrorism.campaign.gov.uk/