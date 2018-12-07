Police raid Norwich flat for second time in less than two months

Police have raided a Norwich flat for the second time in less than two months following concerns about Class A drug dealing in the area.

Back in October, officers arrested five people and seized 400 wraps of suspected Class A drugs during a search of the property in Watson Grove.

Three people were charged with intent to supply heroin at the time, while two others were released under investigation.

Now, just weeks later, Norfolk police has raided the same flat - this time seizing a “small amount” of crack cocaine and multiple mobile phones.

Offices executed a warrant at the property on Saturday, December 1, following a tip-off from the public and arrested two people.

It comes as people living in the Watson Grove area spoke to this newspaper in October about the criminal behaviour plaguing their community.

Those living on Armes Street and Goodman Square claimed the area had become a hot spot for heroin and crack cocaine dealing.

But they have since praised police for taking action.

Deborah Sallows, 53, who has lived on the Watson Grove estate for 20 years, said: “I’m really pleased to hear they are tackling these things and it might explain why I have not seen as many stumbling drug types [users] around here.”

On Thursday (December 6), officers also raided a flat at Dolphin Grove, but only traces of cannabis were found.

Sgt Mark Shepherd said while no arrests were made, residents in the area said they were “grateful” for the police taking action.

He stressed it was vital people contact police if they have concerns about drug use or drug dealing in their area, either directly on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers.

Elsewhere in the city on Thursday, police raided a property at Barnards Yard where they seized a BB gun and four dealer bags of white powder.

Sgt Shepherd said police were waiting for test results from the powder before taking further action.

The two people arrested at Watson Grove on December 1 were later released without charge as it was deemed “not in the public interest to pursue”, Sgt Shepherd said.

Police are now working with Norwich City Council in regard to the property.