Man shot above eye and boy threatened with hammer in Norwich robberies

31 May, 2019 - 10:41
A teenager was threatened with a hammer near Hellesdon Community Centre in Wood View Road. Pic: Google Street View.

A teenager was threatened with a hammer near Hellesdon Community Centre in Wood View Road. Pic: Google Street View.

Google Street View

A man was shot above the eye after a teenager who was stealing his bike pulled out an air gun and opened fire - in an attack police are linking to another robbery where a boy was threatened with a hammer.

Det Sgt Chris Burgess. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.Det Sgt Chris Burgess. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Police are scouring CCTV after two broad daylight attacks on busy Norwich roads, with detectives worried about the "serious nature" of the robberies.

The attack which left an 18-year-old man with a pellet wound above his right eye happened in Sweet Briar Road at about 5.30pm on Thursday.

Two teenagers approached the man and stole his bike. As the victim gave chase, one of the teenagers pulled out an air gun and fired it at the victim. The suspect was also armed with a hammer.

The man who had been shot was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.

Police are linking that to an earlier robbery, which happed on the skate park, near Hellesdon Community Centre in Wood View Road. A 13-year-old boy was robbed of his bicycle by a teenager wielding a hammer.

In that incident, the victim was threatened, but was not injured.

Detective Inspector Chris Burgess, from Norwich CID, said: "We are linking these incidents and officers are exploring several lines of enquiry, including reviewing CCTV evidence.

"The second incident involved a nasty assault, which has left the victim with a pellet wound above his right eye. Due to the serious nature, we are keen to hear from anyone who may have information concerning those involved."

Police have said they do not believe the attacks are related to gangs.

Detectives want to hear from witnesses who saw either incident, or who has information which could help their investigations.

Police are particularly keen to speak to any motorists with dash cams who may have been travelling in the Sweet Briar Road area at around 5.30pm.

Anyone with information should contact Norwich CID on 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

A teenager was threatened with a hammer near Hellesdon Community Centre in Wood View Road. Pic: Google Street View.

