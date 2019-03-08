Search

Norfolk police praise 'good spirits' of revellers on All Hallows Eve

PUBLISHED: 00:41 02 November 2019 | UPDATED: 00:41 02 November 2019

Archant

Trick or treaters have been praised by police for celebrating Halloween in "good spirits".

Thousands of Halloween revellers descended on Norwich for the Spooky City celebration while thousands more went out trick or treating elsewhere across the city and beyond on Thursday (October 31) to celebrate.

But despite the huge numbers of people out and about throughout Norwich and Norfolk, police had a relatively quiet night dealing with incidents.

A police spokesman said the night-time economy in Norfolk saw a busy evening but only one arrest made in connection with an assault on Prince of Wales Road. The number of anti-social behaviour incidents reported on the evening was 42, compared to 65 last year.

Three people were taken to hospital after inhaling smoke after the fire service was called to Mantra Club and Lounge on Prince of Wales Road during the All Hallow's Eve celebrations.

