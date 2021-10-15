Drivers warned to expect change to driving conditions as nights draw in

Published: 5:33 PM October 15, 2021

Police have warned drivers to expect a change in driving conditions from next month. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

Drivers in Norfolk have been warned to expect a change to driving conditions when the clocks go back later this month.

It comes as police in Norfolk launched an operation to improve road safety and reduce collisions as the darker nights set in.

Operation Dark Nights will see checks throughout the next month focusing on defect offences involving lights, tyres, windscreens and screen wash, and anything else which may impact on the roadworthiness of a vehicle.

The aim is to educate drivers about the risks of driving with defective vehicles while also enforcing offences where appropriate.

Chief inspector Jon Chapman, head of the Joint Roads and Armed Policing Team, said: "We often see a rise in collisions at this time of year which can be due to a number of factors including lighting defects, poorer weather conditions and people not used to driving in the dark.

"As part of this year’s campaign officers will be conducting roadside checks to ensure that motorists are driving to the relevant weather conditions, and that their vehicle is safe to drive.

"It is so important that as a driver, you check your vehicle regularly to ensure it is road worthy.

"For example, if you drive a car with one headlight out, you are effectively reducing your visibility by half and the chances of being seen are a lot slimmer.

"Please prepare for the winter months by checking that both your lights and your windscreen wipers are working, that your tyres have the correct tread depth and that your windscreen wash is regularly topped up.

"As we say all too often, you must watch your speed and always keep a safe distance between you and the car in front.

"Please take your time to look out for other road users, including cyclists and pedestrians."

The operation was launched on Friday, October 15, will run for a month ending on Monday, November 15.

The clocks will go back on Sunday, October 31.