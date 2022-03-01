Police officers considering quitting as survey highlights low morale

Low morale among Norfolk police officers means one in 10 is thinking of leaving the force, a survey has found.

The poll by the Police Federation, which represents rank and file officers, found eight in 10 officers felt that morale within Norfolk is currently low while 72pc were dissatisfied with their pay.

The results highlight a “real and worrying trend” of morale plummeting and officers struggling to cope with the financial pressures, said Norfolk chairman Andy Symonds.

He said: “My colleagues are human beings who happen to wear a uniform to protect others from danger, being victims of crime and catching those who commit crimes.

“They often place themselves in harm’s way to protect strangers. They’re assaulted and spat at on a daily basis.

“They’ve stood up to be counted throughout this pandemic only to be told that they are not worth a pay rise last year.”

The survey, which included 362 responses from Norfolk officers among 29,887 nationally, found 11pc said they intended to leave the police service either within the next two years or as soon as possible.

It comes after frustrated Norfolk detectives urged a rethink on new disclosure rules they say means they are spending more time sitting at their desks file-building, rather than engaging with victims and investigating crimes.

Almost one in seven survey respondents said that over the last 12 months, their workload has been “too high or much too high”.

More officers are being recruited in Norfolk as part of the government’s police uplift programme though the force had previously seen a significant reduction.

Mr Symonds, whose salary as a new recruit in 2009 was £22,715, said falling morale had been “bubbling for a number of years with limited pay caps and pay freezes over the last 12 years”.

“In Norfolk, the force has decided to start new entrants on £24,780, which is a positive, but in 13 years the starting salary has increased by just £2,065,” he said.

“So it’s of no surprise to me that 97pc of respondents to the survey in Norfolk confirmed they do not feel respected by this government.

“This growing issue, which needs to be addressed immediately, sits squarely in the government's urgent inbox to sort.”