Norfolk police officers to be shipped to Cornwall for G7 summit

Published: 12:33 PM May 21, 2021

Officers from Norfolk will be tasked with providing extra security at the G7 in Cornwall next month – but the force won't say how many officers are going. - Credit: Ian Burt

Resource from Norfolk Constabulary is set to play a role in policing the G7 summit in Cornwall next month – but the number of officers lost to the three-day event is being kept under wraps.

6,500 police officers will be on duty in Carbis Bay, St Ives and Falmouth between June 11-13, including some from all 43 forces across England and Wales.

They are expected to be kept busy, as dozens of marches and protests are planned to disrupt the summit, which will be attended by leaders from the G7 countries.

And forces will also be expected to provide resource later in the year for the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow in November.

The G7 summit is being held in St Ives, Falmouth and Carbis Bay in Cornwall. - Credit: PA Archive/Press Association Ima

When asked by this newspaper how many officers from the county would be sent to Cornwall and Glasgow for the conferences, Norfolk police refused to divulge the figure for security reasons, adding: "it may fluctuate dependent on need".

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson for the force said it "has had plans in place for some time" to prepare for its role in policing these two large events.

They said: "Mutual aid requests are reviewed as they are received and the impacts reassessed and reviewed continually. Where it is believed that any request would have a significant detrimental impact on the constabulary's policing we will discuss this with the requesting force and where it is necessary we would decline.

"We will look at all options for ensuring we have the maximum resources available at key times in order to police the county and also fulfil any national obligations. All non-essential training has been avoided over this time.

"We have planned for this event and we continue to closely monitor the requests and any impacts. Through this robust process, we are confident that provision to G7 has not come at cost to policing in Norfolk."

Norfolk Police Federation chairman Andy Symonds. - Credit: Police Federation

The Norfolk Police Federation said last month it was "working hard to look after the welfare of officers who might be asked to provide mutual aid to help police high-profile national events".

Chair Andy Symonds said: "Police officers are already seeing the impacts of the re-opening of the economy and society.

"We already have two leave embargo periods in place for this year. G7 and COP26 impact officers right across the country."