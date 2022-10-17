‘We take misconduct seriously’ - five police officers sacked in three years

Five Norfolk police officers were sacked in three years while four resigned before being dismissed - Credit: PA

Norfolk police has said it takes misconduct seriously after it was revealed five officers have been sacked and 12 have been given warnings in the last three years.

Misconduct or gross misconduct proceedings were held against 25 officers between 2019 and the end of 2021.

They were held due to a number of allegations including dishonesty, discreditable conduct, disrespect and fitness for duty.

Neal Porter was arrested while on duty over indecent child images - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Hearings led to five officers being dismissed while another four were told they would have been sacked had they not already resigned, figures released under Freedom of Information show.

Among those sacked were two officers convicted over indecent images of children.

Neal Porter, a former police response officer based at Wymondham, was arrested while on duty over indecent images of a 14-year-old he had met online.

He was sentenced to two years though he later had his jail term quashed.

George Ince, a Great Yarmouth-based officer, was dismissed without notice after admitting "despicable" offending.

George Ince was dismissed without notice - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Also dismissed was a police inspector who was found to have made false claims about injuries from a paragliding accident.

Eighteen officers were given final written warnings, four official warnings and three were given advice about their conduct, the figures show.

A Norfolk Constabulary spokeswoman said: “We take any allegations of misconduct very seriously and have robust processes in place to deal with complaints and allegations made against officers and those in police roles.

“These matters will be thoroughly investigated and where there is a case to answer, misconduct procedures will take place.”

Last year Norfolk police was the subject of 580 complaints from members of the public, below the national average.

The largest number of police complaints were about the way officers carried out their duties - Credit: Essex Police

Complaints included alleged corruption, discriminatory behaviour, misuse of police powers, sexual misconduct and disclosure of sensitive information.

Nationally, only one in every hundred complaints against police officers resulted in misconduct proceedings leading to fears that ‘opaque processes’ were damaging public trust.

Norfolk Police Federation, which represents rank and file officers, has called for complaints procedures to be speeded up saying they can hang over both officers and those making allegations for months.

Chairman Andy Symonds said it was vital the process was “fair, proportionate, necessary, efficient and timely”.

