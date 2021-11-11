Norfolk police federation opposes phone checks to tackle misconduct

Random checks of personal phones have been proposed to deter officers from using social media and texts to share photos of crime scenes and inappropriate jokes. - Credit: PA

A body representing police officers in Norfolk has hit out at “disproportionate” proposals for spot checks of their personal mobile phones.

Sir Tom Winsor, the chief inspector of constabulary, has suggested random checks of officers’ phones in the same way that they undergo random drug tests would act as a deterrent in the wake of the Sarah Everard case.

Sir Tom Winsor, the chief inspector of constabulary. - Credit: PA

In an interview with The Times, he said checks could deter officers from using social media and texts to share photographs of crime scenes and inappropriate jokes.

It could be pivotal in "weeding out" officers who engage in inappropriate activity, particularly predatory and misogynistic behaviour, he suggested.

Sarah Everard was kidnapped, raped and murdered by serving Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens - Credit: PA

But the Police Federation of England and Wales, which represents rank and file officers, said checking personal phones would be “excessive, disproportionate and unlawful” and “nothing more than a fishing exercise”.

You may also want to watch:

Andy Symonds, chairman of the Norfolk branch, said it would be a “sledgehammer to crack a nut”.

“What Winsor’s proposal would see is officers that have not done anything wrong whatsoever having their personal phones taken from them by the force and someone going through their phones to check what they’ve been texting, messaging on other platforms and what they’ve been looking at,” he said.

Andy Symonds, chairman of Norfolk Police Federation. - Credit: MartisMedia

“These messages are private between their loved ones and close friends.

“This is akin to police forces having the power to take a phone from a member of the public without any allegations or suspicion and searching it for any content that may constitute a criminal offence.

“Should police officers have the power to seize phones from people who hold positions of trust in our society so they can just search it to make sure it’s acceptable?”

Sir Tom has been tasked with cracking down on police misconduct under the instruction of home secretary Priti Patel.

A Norfolk police officer is currently under investigation for allegedly sharing racist and misogynistic messages on WhatsApp with Wayne Couzens. - Credit: PA

Several officers, including one from Norfolk, are currently under investigation for allegedly sharing racist and misogynistic messages on WhatsApp with Wayne Couzens.

Couzens, a former Met police officer, was given a whole life prison after the kidnap, murder and rape of Sarah Everard.

Mr Symonds said existing measures including confidential reporting meant officers are already “very good at rooting out bad apples”.

“I accept that we must and can do better to root out those amongst our ranks that simply do not belong in the service,” he added.

“However what we cannot do is move to a position in which police officers have no right to a private life.”

Former Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, was handed a whole life order at the Old Bailey for the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard. - Credit: PA



