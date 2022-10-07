Dozens of police officers off work in last year due to mental ill health

143 Norfolk police officers were signed off for mental ill health seasons in the year 2021/22 - Credit: PA

Dozens of Norfolk police officers took time off due to stress, depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder in the past year.

Reflecting the strains of frontline policing, 143 officers were signed off for mental ill health in the year 2021/22, research shows.

It is the highest since 2018/19 when 162 officers took time off.

A separate Freedom of Information request revealed Norfolk police lost 1,674 working days due to mental health in 2021.

Andy Symonds, chair of Norfolk Police Federation, which represents rank and file officers, said: “We recruit people into the organisation, train them in the law, process, how to arrest and how to defend themselves but we’re simply not good enough in training and preparing them for the types of trauma they will see and have to deal with on an almost daily basis.

Norfolk Police Federation chair Andy Symonds - Credit: Norfolk Police Federation

“So it’s not only the obvious trauma like attending fatal road collisions but the slow creep of dealing with all types of stresses, anxieties, pressures and traumatic incidents day after day, week after week and shift after shift. We need to get better at identifying those colleagues that are struggling to cope.”

