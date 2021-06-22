News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Nick Knowles joins outcry as Norfolk police told to close Twitter accounts

Daniel Moxon

Published: 12:45 PM June 22, 2021    Updated: 1:29 PM June 22, 2021
Nick Knowles arrives on day one of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse, Cheltenham.

DIY SOS star Nick Knowles described the decision as 'a knee jerk reaction'. - Credit: PA

DIY SOS star Nick Knowles was among those who voiced their concerns after it emerged police officers in Norfolk have been asked to close their Twitter accounts.

As of today, officers will no longer use their individual accounts to Tweet – only official accounts for the force will be active.

Superintendent Lou Provart is one of the Norfolk officers with a higher profile – he has almost 6,000 followers.

He tweeted at 10.30pm on Monday to announce his account would close.

He said: "Folks it's time to exit stage right from Twitter as an official Norfolk Police account – all individual accounts are now closing.

"Really enjoyed the journey over the years on here. The public are the police – we are you, and you are us. Stronger together, by your side with pride."





Alongside his words was a video montage with various photos taken throughout his years of service.

His announcement prompted a number of negative reactions from people worried the move was making police officers less accessible to the public.

Author Mike Pannett described the decision as "absolute madness", while broadcaster Tom Gaynor added: "Police officers are accessible to the public whilst on the streets, they should be accessible online too.

"Policing needs a digital first, forward thinking approach to [social media], which is essentially the 21st century version of neighbourhood policing."

Replying to Mr Gaynor, TV star Nick Knowles said: "Sadly it’s a knee jerk reaction to misdemeanours, close all accounts because of misdeeds by a rare few.

"Corporate faceless interaction will be run by techs not cops Where’s the crime commissioner's trust in their officers? How can you see the person not the uniform if you ban the person talking?"

Norfolk county councillor for Thetford, Terry Jermy tweeted: "Don’t understand this – is there a statement somewhere explaining the decision? I find such accounts hugely informative and educational."

Norfolk Police has been approached for comment.

