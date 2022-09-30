News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk police officers who died in the line of duty remembered

Simon Parkin

Published: 8:42 AM September 30, 2022
Norfolk Police Federation chair Andy Symonds and secretary Sam Hawkins

Norfolk Police Federation chair Andy Symonds and secretary Sam Hawkins at the National Police Memorial Day

The body representing police officers in Norfolk has remembered those who have died in the county at a memorial event.

Norfolk Police Federation chair Andy Symonds and secretary Sam Hawkins attended the National Police Memorial Day service in Belfast, along with families, friends and former colleagues of the fallen.

Mr Symonds said: “We’ve had 10 officers in Norfolk that have sadly died or been killed on duty, starting in 1907 with the last one in 2003, so it’s really important that we never, ever forget, and we pay respects to them and their family and loved ones.”

The National Police Memorial Day service in Belfast

The National Police Memorial Day service in Belfast

He said the event was especially important for families, to ensure they maintain that connection with the police.

PC Bernie Brown, who joined as a cadet aged 16 and served for 15 years on the beat in Swaffham, was the last Norfolk officer to die on duty on September 6 in 2003 when he was involved in a crash on the A47.

