News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Police officer sacked for dishonesty gets job back after appeal

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 9:31 AM August 6, 2022
Police officer

A Norfolk PC sacked for making false overtime claims has won an appeal - Credit: Archant

A Norfolk police officer sacked for making dishonest overtime claims has been reinstated after appealing against the outcome of a disciplinary panel. 

PC Andrew Goff, 28, was dismissed without notice from the force for gross misconduct last October.

A misconduct hearing had found that on six occasions between September 2020 and January 2021 he had falsely claimed overtime payments totalling £364.

But he has now been successful in an appeal against the outcome and has got his job back.

A spokesperson for Norfolk police confirmed: “PC Goff appealed against the decision of a misconduct panel to dismiss him from the force.  

“The appeal was heard by a Police Appeals Tribunal panel whose decision was to uphold the appeal and reinstate the officer.”

The officer, who had previously been recognised with an award for his role in saving a woman’s life, had always denied the allegations, telling investigators that he believed his claims to be genuine and he had not intended to defraud.

Norfolk

Don't Miss

The fin whale which was has been washed up on the beach at Holkham. Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk Live News

Man's body found on north Norfolk beach

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Stalham is preparing for its first vintage market since 2019.

Road closure announced for huge vintage market with 60 stalls

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Poppy was found in Waxham

'You could see every bone' - Abandoned dog found in ditch at camping site

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Police on Swan Lane in King's Lynn after a body was found in a ditch. Picture: Danielle Booden

Norfolk Live News

Body found in search for missing 35-year-old man

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon