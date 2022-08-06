Police officer sacked for dishonesty gets job back after appeal

A Norfolk police officer sacked for making dishonest overtime claims has been reinstated after appealing against the outcome of a disciplinary panel.

PC Andrew Goff, 28, was dismissed without notice from the force for gross misconduct last October.

A misconduct hearing had found that on six occasions between September 2020 and January 2021 he had falsely claimed overtime payments totalling £364.

But he has now been successful in an appeal against the outcome and has got his job back.

A spokesperson for Norfolk police confirmed: “PC Goff appealed against the decision of a misconduct panel to dismiss him from the force.

“The appeal was heard by a Police Appeals Tribunal panel whose decision was to uphold the appeal and reinstate the officer.”

The officer, who had previously been recognised with an award for his role in saving a woman’s life, had always denied the allegations, telling investigators that he believed his claims to be genuine and he had not intended to defraud.