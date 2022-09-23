Police officer faces disciplinary hearing over Sarah Everard group messages

Sarah Everard was kidnapped, raped and murdered by serving Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens - Credit: PA

A Norfolk police officer is to face a disciplinary hearing for gross misconduct after an investigation triggered by the murder of Sarah Everard.

The officer was suspended by Norfolk Constabulary while the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigated messages shared in a WhatsApp group with killer Wayne Couzens.

The eight month investigation into the conduct of a number of police officers was sparked after messages were recovered from an old mobile phone during the police probe into Ms Everard's murder in March 2021.

Metropolitan Police officer Jonathon Cobban who was found guilty of sending grossly offensive misogynistic and racist messages in a WhatsApp group with Sarah Everard's killer - Credit: PA

This week serving Metropolitan Police PC Jonathan Cobban, 35, and former Met PC Joel Borders, 45, were convicted of sending grossly offensive messages following a two-day trial at Westminster Magistrates Court.

The court was told the messages included racist and homophobic comments, derogatory remarks aimed at domestic abuse victims and people with disabilities.

Another Met officer, PC William Neville, 34, was cleared of two counts of the same offence.

The IOPC said its investigation had also found a case to answer for gross misconduct against three other officers who were not criminally investigated, which includes the Norfolk officer, one from the Met and one from the Civil Nuclear Constabulary.

Former Metropolitan Police officer Joel Borders who was found guilty of sending grossly offensive misogynistic and racist messages in a WhatsApp group with Sarah Everard's killer - Credit: PA

In a statement it said: “All six officers are accused of breaching police standards of professional behaviour variously between March 2019 and October 2019 by allegedly sending discriminatory and/or inappropriate messages, and failing to challenge or report inappropriate comments made by others.

“Now the criminal case has concluded it will be for the forces to progress disciplinary proceedings.”

A Norfolk Constabulary spokeswoman said: “We continue to fully cooperate with the IOPC, which led the investigation.

“We can confirm the officer remains suspended from duty pending the completion of criminal proceedings concerning other officers involved inquiry, after which gross misconduct proceedings will be arranged.”

Wayne Couzens, who kidnapped, raped and murdered 33-year-old Sarah Everard in 2021 - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Borders and Cobban, who will be sentenced in November, had claimed the messages they shared with other officers were “banter” and examples of “dark humour”.

But Judge Sarah Turnock branded the comments “abhorrent”.

Couzens, who was a serving Met officer when he killed Ms Everard, is serving a whole-life sentence after admitting her kidnap, rape and murder.