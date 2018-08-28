Norfolk police officer resigns over inappropriate use of Twitter

Former PC Rod Morrison resigned over inappropriate use of his work twitter account. Photo:Twitter Archant

A Norfolk police officer has resigned over inappropriate use of social media.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

https://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:cKGX1C-8sUkJ:https://twitter.com/twitter/status/982487878231085057+&cd=6&hl=en&ct=clnk&gl=uk

Former PC Rod Morrison was due to attend a special case hearing on Tuesday, December 4, chaired by chief constable Simon Bailey, but quit beforehand.

It was alleged that the West Norfolk-based officer misused his Norfolk Constabulary twitter account to pursue a personal relationship which he continued through his personal social media account.

He then tried to frustrate an investigation into his conduct, by trying to have messages deleted.

Mr Bailey said the actions of the former officer were a clear breach of trust amounting to gross misconduct. Had he still been a serving officer, Mr Morrison would have been dismissed without notice.

https://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:Jhxy9MBQV8EJ:https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1009515818470838272+&cd=12&hl=en&ct=clnk&gl=uk

Chief Constable Simon Bailey said: “Police officers are well aware of the standards the force and members of the public rightly expect of them. The same rules apply online as they do offline and PC Morrison’s behaviour fell below the standards we and the public expect.

“Using a police social media account to pursue a personal relationship is a serious abuse of an officer’s position. PC Morrison has let his colleagues, the communities of Norfolk and himself down.

“Such behaviour undermines public confidence which is why it’s important these hearings are held in public, so communities are aware of action taken by the force when conduct falls short of the standards expected.”

The former PC, who tweeted the ups and downs of life as a response officer, has now deleted his Twitter account.

https://webcache.googleusercontent.com/PCRMorrison/status/1017464907053326336

Messages can still be accessed. One tweet asked: “One minute I’m herding intoxicated people on Norfolk street to the taxi rank and next I’m herding naughty sheep back into their field, I know which group was harder to herd, can you guess too?”

Another said: “Driver was driving wrong side of the road. On stopping him he initially blew 94 at roadside and lower reading of 80 in custody. He also had no licence and no insurance, glad to get him off the road. It was a miracle he hadn’t crashed or hurt anyone.”

Another warned: “Last night in Downham Market issued a ticket to this driver for having no front number plate. Some people do it to make their car look good, others to avoid average speed cameras. Whatever the reason it’s still breaking the law and expect to receive a ticket.”