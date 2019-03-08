Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Police officer who ‘repeatedly punched’ shoplifter faces no action

PUBLISHED: 14:37 21 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:37 21 March 2019

A screenshot from the video showing the arrests in the Nelson pub, Norwich (Photo: Facebook/Paul Bruce)

A screenshot from the video showing the arrests in the Nelson pub, Norwich (Photo: Facebook/Paul Bruce)

Archant

A police officer who “repeatedly punched” a woman who was holding her young daughter will face no disciplinary action.

CCTV footage of the officer appearing to hit Pearl Lee several times in a Norwich pub was uploaded to Facebook last year and viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

The case was referred to Norfolk Police’s Professional Standards Department which decided the officer acted “in good faith”.

Pearl Lee, 34, along with sister Wanda, 38, and mother Emily Smith, 57, were chased to the Nelson pub on March 27 last year accused of shoplifting from Asda in Hellesdon.

Appearing at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday, Emily Smith and Pearl Lee were found guilty of shoplifting for stealing £427 of groceries.

A screenshot from the video showing the arrests in the Nelson pub, Norwich (Photo: Facebook/Paul Bruce)A screenshot from the video showing the arrests in the Nelson pub, Norwich (Photo: Facebook/Paul Bruce)

But Pearl Lee told the BBC after the trial that she was considering action against the police for brutality.

She also said her child had been badly affected by the incident.

Prosecutor Mark Jackson said the four officers handled the women, from the Swanton Road Travellers’ site, “very robustly”, while PC Peter Forbes-Scott said he had been subject to a “tirade of abuse”.

He said his actions were “entirely in keeping with situation”.

The Nelson pub on Nelson Street in Norwich. Photo: Google MapsThe Nelson pub on Nelson Street in Norwich. Photo: Google Maps

“She was shouting and screaming and trying to pull away,” he added.

In the video Pearl Lee also lashes back at the officer.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said: “This was a difficult situation in which a child was present. However, the child was not harmed in anyway.

“The matter was investigated by the force’s Professional Standards Department at the time and having considered all the information, it was deemed officers acted in good faith.

“As with all situations, hindsight provides us an opportunity to review the circumstances and while no conduct issues were identified, we will ensure appropriate lessons are learned from this incident.”

Wanda Lee pleaded guilty to shoplifting as well as common assault, but denied obstructing an officer.

She was fined £375 and given a six-month conditional discharge.

Pearl Lee and Emily Smith were fined £375.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two people dead after being electrocuted on railway line

A police incident in Stratford has delayed rail services on the Norwich to London line. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

Police block off part of housing estate following incident

Multiple police cars, including the dog unit, could be seen on Verbena Road, Cringleford, at about 10pm on Wednesday. Photo: Luke Powell

Wanted man arrested over serious sexual assault after triggering police camera alert

A man was arrested by Breckland police. Photo: Breckland police

Changes coming at Norfolk County Council - and here’s how they could affect you

Norfolk county boundary sign. Picture: Bill Darnell

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

Man dies in Norfolk crash

The scene of the fatal crash on Magdalen High Road, St Germans Picture: Chris Bishop

‘I am very upset’ - Man spots 500 unregistered cars being driven from container ship in Norfolk harbour

On March 9 in Great Yarmouth 500 new cars were driven for half a mile, from a transporter ship at the harbour to a carpark, without tax or registration plates.

‘Held hostage in their homes’ - City street over-run by cars as people avoid hospital parking charges

Kate Slapp is one of the residents of Mornington Road, who are fed up with people parking on their road to avoid paying to park at the hospital. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Huge question mark over Anglia Square revamp after government decides to intervene

Plans for the 20-storey tower in Anglia Square. Photo: Weston Homes

Two people dead after being electrocuted on railway line

A police incident in Stratford has delayed rail services on the Norwich to London line. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries touted with Greek international

Olympiacos winger Giorgos Masouras has been linked with a summer transfer move to Norwich City Picture: PA

The Bucket List loaded fries gets permanent Norwich home

Chicken nuggets and bacon Picture: The Bucket List

Police officer who ‘repeatedly punched’ shoplifter faces no action

A screenshot from the video showing the arrests in the Nelson pub, Norwich (Photo: Facebook/Paul Bruce)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists