Published: 7:35 PM August 17, 2021

A Norfolk police officer who has admitted indecent images offences is to face a misconduct hearing later this month.

George Ince, 26, a Great Yarmouth-based officer, has pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of a child, three counts of distributing an indecent photograph of a child and possessing an extreme pornographic image.

Ince, from Stalham, admitted the offences, which happened between May 2019 and July 2020, at Norwich Magistrates Court earlier this month and is due to appear at the crown court for sentence on August 31.

But Ince, who has been suspended from duty as a police officer since July 2020, faces a misconduct hearing at Wymondham Police headquarters prior to being sentenced.

The accelerated misconduct hearing, which will be chaired by the force's temporary chief constable Paul Sanford, will take place at 1pm on August 26.