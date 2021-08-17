News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Misconduct hearing for Norfolk policeman caught with indecent images

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 7:35 PM August 17, 2021   
An inquest into the death of a Thetford 29-year-old will cover the handling of a call to Norfolk pol

Norfolk Police headquarters where police officer George Ince faces a misconduct hearing after admitting indecent images offences. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2011

A Norfolk police officer who has admitted indecent images offences is to face a misconduct hearing later this month.

George Ince, 26, a Great Yarmouth-based officer, has pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of a child, three counts of distributing an indecent photograph of a child and possessing an extreme pornographic image.

Ince, from Stalham, admitted the offences, which happened between May 2019 and July 2020, at Norwich Magistrates Court earlier this month and is due to appear at the crown court for sentence on August 31.

But Ince, who has been suspended from duty as a police officer since July 2020, faces a misconduct hearing at Wymondham Police headquarters prior to being sentenced.

The accelerated misconduct hearing, which will be chaired by the force's temporary chief constable Paul Sanford, will take place at 1pm on August 26.

Great Yarmouth News
Wymondham News
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Busy roads in Brancaster. The Brancaster Parking and Safety Team

'Gridlocked' seaside roads prompt villagers to take action

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Three new Banksy works have been unveiled in Norfolk.

Norfolk Live

Why council removed verified Banksy from Norfolk beach

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Paint has been daubed across the cocktail rat Banksy artwork in Lowestoft.

Suffolk Live | Video

Anger and disappointment as Banksy artwork defaced

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Jay Sadler and friends were hit with parking notices following Norwich City's game with Liverpool

'Misunderstanding' as penalty charges hit City fans in charity car park

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon