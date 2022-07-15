News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police officer sacked for false overtime claims appeals to get job back

Simon Parkin

Published: 11:14 AM July 15, 2022
Police officer

A former Norfolk PC sacked for making false overtime claims is appealing - Credit: PA

A former Norfolk police officer sacked for making dishonest overtime claims has appealed against the outcome of a disciplinary panel. 

Andrew Goff, 28, was dismissed without notice from the force for gross misconduct last October.

A misconduct hearing found that on six occasions between September 2020 and January 2021 he had falsely claimed overtime payments totalling £364.

Anti-corruption investigators told the panel he had been overheard bragging about making false claims.

The former police officer, who while in uniform had been recognised with an award for his role in saving a woman’s life, had denied the allegations, telling investigators that he believed his claims to be genuine and he had not intended to defraud.

But the panel found he breached the expected standards of professional behaviour for honesty and integrity.

He has now appealed against the outcome in a bid to get his job back.

His case will be heard by the police appeals tribunal on July 22. 

