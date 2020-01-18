Suspected drug-drivers arrested
PUBLISHED: 07:37 18 January 2020 | UPDATED: 07:37 18 January 2020
SGT CHRIS HARRIS/JAMES BASS
Two suspected drug-drivers have been arrested by police.
Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) made the arrests after stopping cars in Norwich and Great Yarmouth late on Friday, January 17.
Both drivers were found to be uninsured, while one of them was also disqualified from the road.
The pair were taken into custody while both cars were seized.
Sgt Chris Harris from NSRAPT said: "Great work by two of my NSRAPT team. They have arrested two suspected drug-drivers from separate proactive vehicle stops, one in Norwich and one in Great Yarmouth.
"Both are uninsured and one of them is also disqualified, so their vehicles have also been recovered."
