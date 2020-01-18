Suspected drug-drivers arrested

Sgt Chris Harris, of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team. Picture: SGT CHRIS HARRIS/JAMES BASS. SGT CHRIS HARRIS/JAMES BASS

Two suspected drug-drivers have been arrested by police.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) made the arrests after stopping cars in Norwich and Great Yarmouth late on Friday, January 17.

You may also want to watch:

Both drivers were found to be uninsured, while one of them was also disqualified from the road.

The pair were taken into custody while both cars were seized.

Sgt Chris Harris from NSRAPT said: "Great work by two of my NSRAPT team. They have arrested two suspected drug-drivers from separate proactive vehicle stops, one in Norwich and one in Great Yarmouth.

"Both are uninsured and one of them is also disqualified, so their vehicles have also been recovered."