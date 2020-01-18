Search

Advanced search

Suspected drug-drivers arrested

PUBLISHED: 07:37 18 January 2020 | UPDATED: 07:37 18 January 2020

Sgt Chris Harris, of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team. Picture: SGT CHRIS HARRIS/JAMES BASS.

Sgt Chris Harris, of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team. Picture: SGT CHRIS HARRIS/JAMES BASS.

SGT CHRIS HARRIS/JAMES BASS

Two suspected drug-drivers have been arrested by police.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) made the arrests after stopping cars in Norwich and Great Yarmouth late on Friday, January 17.

You may also want to watch:

Both drivers were found to be uninsured, while one of them was also disqualified from the road.

The pair were taken into custody while both cars were seized.

Sgt Chris Harris from NSRAPT said: "Great work by two of my NSRAPT team. They have arrested two suspected drug-drivers from separate proactive vehicle stops, one in Norwich and one in Great Yarmouth.

"Both are uninsured and one of them is also disqualified, so their vehicles have also been recovered."

Most Read

Body of man found in overturned car off A47

A body believed to be that of a missing man has been discovered inside an overturned car near the A47 at the B1108 Colney junction . Picture Google.

Chef saves customer’s life after they had heart attack during afternoon tea

Jamie Symons, head chef at the Crown Lodge Hotel Restaurant at Outwell, who saved a customer's life using the onsite community defrillator. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Well-known pub goes up for sale

The Blueberry in its heyday. Pic: Archant

Jobs lost as farm firm stops growing potatoes to seek a viable future

Mark Brighton, managing director of RBR Crops in North Walsham, which has announced it will stop growing potatoes, with the loss of 10 jobs. Picture: Chris Hill

Motorcyclist killed in A140 crash named

Police at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the A140 at Dickleburgh Picture: Simon Parkin

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Pub closed for nine years to reopen after £1m revamp

Ivor Braka bought the former Suffield Arms pub in 2016. It's due to reopen later this year. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Body of man found in overturned car off A47

A body believed to be that of a missing man has been discovered inside an overturned car near the A47 at the B1108 Colney junction . Picture Google.

First stranded killer whale in 20 years found off Norfolk coast

A juvenile male killer whale that was stranded in The Wash, East Anglia. Experts are investigating the first confirmed stranding of an orca in England and Wales for almost 20 years. Photo: ZSL/PA Wire

Man in 20s killed in crash

Police close the A10 after a serious accident at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I’ve been to better greasy spoons’: Customers’ fury at service of luxury hotel

Lenwade House Hotel has been hit with complaints from customers demanding a refund following news of its closure. Picture: Denise Bradley/Jessika Roberts/Anna Jolly

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Chef saves customer’s life after they had heart attack during afternoon tea

Jamie Symons, head chef at the Crown Lodge Hotel Restaurant at Outwell, who saved a customer's life using the onsite community defrillator. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Farke and the £25m reasons why Duda is the man

Slovakian international Ondrej Duda could be the answer to Norwich City's lack of punch in the number 10 role Picture: Nick Potts/PA

‘I have so much love for these fans’ - Farke reveals what is driving him on

Daniel Farke wants to repay Norwich City's fans for their backing during a testing Premier League season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Body of man found in overturned car off A47

A body believed to be that of a missing man has been discovered inside an overturned car near the A47 at the B1108 Colney junction . Picture Google.

Meet Isaac Rex, the first baby to be born at Norfolk dinosaur attraction

Tim and Kayleigh, had to pull over at Roarr dinosaur park to deliver their baby, Isaac (middle name Rex). Pictures: Brittany Woodman
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists