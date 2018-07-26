Eight down, two to go: Drug squad police arrest another of Norfolk’s ‘most wanted’

Published: 12:38 PM July 26, 2018 Updated: 9:11 PM October 9, 2020

Eight down, two to go.

Police yesterday arrested the eighth of 10 people they labelled 'most wanted' in connection with county lines drug dealing in Norfolk.

Nathaniel Douglas, aged 29, from London, was arrested in the London area. He is currently in police custody at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre.

It leaves two men still at large. They are:

? Jah Mal Ohene-Darko, aged 23, from the London area but known to frequent Norwich

? Rhyann Kelly, aged 18, from Liverpool but known to frequent Norwich

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the two men pictured, do not approach them but contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101 immediately or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.