Police nab 13 drivers taking phone pictures of A11 lorry crash

PUBLISHED: 13:14 21 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:29 21 November 2018

The overturned lorry on the A11 at the Brandon roundabout. Picture: Simon Parkin

The overturned lorry on the A11 at the Brandon roundabout. Picture: Simon Parkin

Rubbernecking drivers using their mobile phones to take pictures of an overturned lorry have been caught by police.

The lorry overturned on the A11 near Thetford. Picture: Norfolk ConstabularyThe lorry overturned on the A11 near Thetford. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team posted on Twitter that 13 drivers, of which most were driving heavy goods vehicles, were spotted using their phones while driving past the incident.

They said: “Central team 1193 have been dealing with an overturned lorry on the A11 at Thetford all morning.

“Whilst dealing they have also reported 13 drivers, majority HGV drivers, for driving and using their mobile phones to take photographs of the RTC [road traffic collision].”

Emergency services had been called at 7am this morning to reports that a heavy goods vehicle had overturned at the roundabout where the A11 meets the B1107 Brandon road.

The overturned lorry on the A11 at the Brandon roundabout. Picture: Simon Parkin

A Norfolk police spokesman said it is believed the lorry had been joining the A11 from the Thetford A134 road when it overturned. It is not thought to be carrying any hazardous material.

The road is currently shut while recovery of the lorry takes place, with drivers being diverted through Brandon.

