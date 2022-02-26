Have you spotted any of Norfolk's most wanted people?

Norfolk police has warned people not to approach those on its wanted list and instead call them on 101. - Credit: Norfolk police

Norfolk police are hunting for seven people wanted in connection with incidents including burglary, attempted murder and drug dealing.

If you encounter any of these people, you are advised not to approach them and to contact police.

Harry Gibson

Harry Gibson, 29, of Albert Rolph Drive in Lakenheath, Suffolk is wanted in connection with offences in Norfolk including assault and criminal damage.

Gibson is described as white, about 5ft 8 of slim build with blue eyes and light brown hair. He has tattoos on his neck and arms.

He is known to frequent the Feltwell, Lakenheath and London area.

Danny Scott Grey

Danny Scott Grey, 35, of no fixed address is wanted in connection with offences including burglary, fraud and theft.

Grey is described as white, about 5ft 10 of medium build with blonde hair and a short beard.

He is known to frequent the Norwich, Lowestoft and Cambridge areas.

Paddy Mutch

Paddy Mutch, 33, of Reepham Road is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

Mutch is described as white, about 5ft 10, of medium build with short dark hair.

He is known to frequent the Norwich and Lowestoft areas.

Paul Chappell

Paul Chappell, 45, of Lime Tree Close in Wymondham, is wanted in connection with criminal damage and breach of a restraining order.

Chappell is described as white, approximately 6ft, of average build with grey hair.

He also has links to the London and Cambridgeshire area.

Frankie Beret

Frankie Benet, 39, of no fixed address, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license.

Benet is described as white, approximately 5ft 11, with short mousey-coloured hair.

Ben Macann

Ben Macann, 31, of Halfpenny Lane in Beetley, is wanted in connection with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Macann is described as white, 5ft 10 tall, of stocky build and with short greying hair. He is known to frequent the Dereham and Norwich areas.

Salah Hadi

Salah Hadi, also known as Salam Hadi Ali, is wanted in connection with an attempted murder following an incident on April 18, when a man in his early 30s, was attacked on Riverside Road suffering stab wounds to his face and neck.

Salah Hadi, who is aged in his mid-30s, has links to Ipswich and the West Midlands.