The most wanted men in Norfolk: have you seen these criminals?

PUBLISHED: 09:00 07 November 2020

(left to right) Jacob Murphy/Neil Brewster/Gary Jakeman. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary is wanting to locate these five men. If you do encounter any of these people, you are advised not to approach them.

Gary Jakeman

Gary Jakeman, 31, has been wanted in the Norwich area since October 30.

Jakeman is wanted in connection with a number of theft offences and breaching his bail conditions.

Norfolk Constabulary has described him as white, about 5ft 10 tall, of slim build with prominent ears and a misshapen nose. He has tattoos on his neck and on the back of his hands.

Neil Brewster

Neil Brewster is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

He is 38-years-old and has been wanted in the Norwich area since October 20.

He is described as white, about 5ft 5 tall, of medium build with brown eyes. He has tattoos on both sides of his neck and on the fingers of his left hand.

Jacob Murphy

Jacob Murphy has been wanted on recall to prison since September 1.

Murphy is described as a white man, 5ft 10 in height, with dark hair, and of medium build.

It is expected that he is in the Norwich area or within the wider county of Norfolk.

Florenc Xhaferrllari

Florenc Xhaferrllari has been wanted by police since September 6, 2016.

He is wanted after failing to answer police bail after being arrested in connection with a sexual assault.

It is believed he stayed in the Norwich area but he also has links with Brundall.

Salah Hadi

Salah Hadi, also known as Salam Hadi Ali has been wanted since August 15 2014 for his involvement in an attempted murder.

The crime in 2014, which occurred on Riverside Road in Norwich, resulted in the victim having stab wounds to his face and neck.

Hadi is in his mid-30s and has links to Ipswich and the West Midlands.

- Anyone who may have seen these wanted men, or know of their whereabouts, should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

