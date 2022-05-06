The 10 most wanted men in Norfolk

Salah Hadi and Bradley Derose, two of Norfolk's 10 most wanted - Credit: Norfolk Police

Police in Norfolk are still on the hunt for 10 men on their most wanted list.

If you encounter any of these people you are advised not to approach them and to contact the police.

Here are Norfolk's most wanted men as of May 2022.

Jordan Chenery

Jordan Chenery - Credit: Norfolk police

Jordan Chenery, 22, of the Basildon area in Essex, is wanted for failing to appear at crown court.

Chenery is described as white with blue eyes, around 6ft tall, of medium build, with short brown hair and a short beard.

He is known to frequent the Diss and Roydon areas of Norfolk and Basildon and Braintree in Essex.

Bradley Derose

Police are hunting for Bradley Derosa who could be in Suffolk - Credit: Norfolk police

Bradley Derose, 51, of no fixed address, is wanted after he failed to return to prison after being let out for day release.

Derose is described as white, around 5ft 11in tall, and of medium build with a bald head.

He has tattoos of a devil on his left arm and a dragon on his upper back.

He is known to frequent the Ipswich, Brentwood, and Essex areas.

Carl Seabrook

Carl Seabrook - Credit: Norfolk Police

Carl Seabrook, 37, of no fixed address, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

Seabrook is described as white, approximately 5ft tall, and of medium build.

It is believed he has links to Great Yarmouth, Gorleston, Lowestoft, and Hertfordshire.

Zak Pottle

Zak Pottle - Credit: Norfolk Police

Zak Pottle, 26, is wanted in connection with an assault, criminal damage, and breach of bail conditions.

He has been wanted since March of this year.

Pottle is described as 5ft 9in tall, with light brown hair and blue eyes.

He has connections to Sprowston, Bowthorpe, Norwich, and the South Norfolk and Broadland districts.

Harry Gibson

Harry Gibson. - Credit: Norfolk police

Harry Gibson, 29, of Albert Rolph Drive Lakenheath, is wanted in connection with offences in Norfolk including assault and criminal damage.

Gibson is described as white, about 5ft 8in tall and of slim build, with blue eyes and light brown hair.

He has tattoos on his neck and arms.

He is known to frequent the Feltwell, Lakenheath and London areas.

Paddy Mutch

Paddy Mutch. - Credit: Norfolk police

Paddy Mutch, 33, of Reepham Road in Norwich, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

Mutch is described as white, about 5ft 10in, of medium build with short dark hair.

He is known to frequent the Norwich and Lowestoft areas.

He has been wanted since February 2022.

Frankie Benet

Frankie Benet. - Credit: Norfolk police

Frankie Benet, 39, of no fixed address, has been wanted since January of this year on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

Benet is described as white, approximately 5ft 11in tall, with short mousey-coloured hair.

He has links to Great Yarmouth, Norwich, and King’s Lynn.

Ben Macann

Ben Macann - Credit: Norfolk Police

Ben Macann, in his 30s and of Halfpenny Lane in Beetley, is wanted in connection with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

He has been wanted since July 2021.

Macann is described as white, 5ft 10in tall, of stocky build, and with short greying hair.

He is known to frequent the Dereham and Norwich areas.

Harry Smithson

Harry Smithson is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Harry Smithson, 20, of no fixed address, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

He is described as white, of slim build, with short brown hair.

He has been wanted since May 2021.

Salah Hadi

Salah Hadi. - Credit: Norfolk police

Salah Hadi, also known as Salam Hadi Ali, is wanted in connection with attempted murder following an incident on April 18 2014, when a man was attacked in Riverside Road, suffering stab wounds to his face and neck.

Hadi, who was in his mid-30s in 2014, has links to Ipswich and the West Midlands.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.