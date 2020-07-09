Hunt for wanted man from Norwich

Norfolk Police are trying to trace Mark Barton, from Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Police Archant

Police are tracing a wanted man from Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mark Barton, of Cotman Fields, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

The 37-year-old is described as white, 5ft 10 tall, of slim build and has short blonde hair.

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk Police believe he is in the Cleveland area of the city.

Members of the public who may know of his whereabouts, or has information should call Norfolk Police on 101.