Hunt for wanted man from Norwich
PUBLISHED: 07:49 09 July 2020 | UPDATED: 07:49 09 July 2020
Archant
Police are tracing a wanted man from Norwich.
Mark Barton, of Cotman Fields, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.
The 37-year-old is described as white, 5ft 10 tall, of slim build and has short blonde hair.
Norfolk Police believe he is in the Cleveland area of the city.
Members of the public who may know of his whereabouts, or has information should call Norfolk Police on 101.
