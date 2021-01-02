Man arrested in connection with New Year's Eve rave in village

Published: 12:16 PM January 2, 2021

A man has been arrested in connection with a rave which was stopped in its tracks by police on New Year's Eve.

Mixing desks and a generator were among equipment seized by police following the discovery of the unlicensed music event which was in breach of coronavirus restrictions.

A total of 24 people were hit with fixed penalty notices after police shut down the unlicensed music event on Hall Road, Ludham on Thursday (December 31).

And now police have revealed a 32-year-old-man has been arrested on suspicion of carrying on a licensable activity otherwise than under and in accordance with an authorisation issued under the Licensing Act 2003 (organising an illegal gathering).

Police learned of the event shortly after 9.30pm with information given that there was a suspected rave in the village.

Officers arrived on scene at 9.45pm and discovered approximately 60 people present in, what appeared to be, the early stages of an unlicensed music event being set up.

Roads accessing the area were blocked by police cars after officers went on to the site and equipment including mixing desks and a generator was seized.

Supt Terry Lordan said: "These events are not only illegal and, with the threat of coronavirus, extremely unsafe, they also cause unnecessary damage and disruption.

"We hope these results shows that we will prevent, disrupt or stop a rave or unlicensed musical event from taking place and we won’t hesitate to use Covid enforcement action where we need to."

Residents in Ludham have spoken of their shock and "disappointment" at discovery of the rave, shut down by Norfolk Police.

Emma Parker, 28, of Johnson Street, said: "It's ludicrous these people thought it was a good idea to have an illegal rave."

If you have information about illegal raves or concerns suspicious activity in your area, you can report this by calling 101.