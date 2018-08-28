Police linking two burglaries in south west Norfolk

South Street in Hockwold, near Mundford. Picture: Google Archant

Police are linking two burglaries in south west Norfolk which saw thieves make off with jewellery.

Norfolk Police are appealing for information following the burglaries in South Street in Hockwold, near Mundford, which happened on Wednesday, December 12.

Nothing was stolen in the first burglary which happened at about 4pm after suspects tried and failed to gain access to a garage.

However, around the same time a garage was broken into and entry gained into a house with jewellery stolen after the thieves had searched the property.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said: “Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed either incident or noticed anything unusual in the area between the times stated.

“Anyone with information should contact Detective Constable Larissa Foreman at King’s Lynn CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”