Published: 6:16 PM December 1, 2020

Norfolk Police is teaming up with the PCC and Fire and Rescue Service to bring home the message about drinking and driving. - Credit: Norfolk Police

An annual road safety campaign has launched with a series of staged crashed cars at three locations in Norfolk to help spread the message to not drink and drive this Christmas.

Norfolk Police has launched its month-long campaign today (December 1) to crack down on those driving under the influence of drink or drugs.

During last year's campaign, 613 breath tests were carried out, of whom 95 drivers provided positive readings. There were 100 drug tests conducted which saw 82 drivers fail and 15 incidents of failure to provide a specimen. 22 people were arrested for being unfit to drive through drink or drugs.

Temporary chief inspector Jon Chapman, head of the Joint Roads and Armed Policing Team, urged motorists to not let themselves or loved ones gamble with people's lives for the sake of a drink.

He said: "We want people to be able to enjoy themselves, but to do so sensibly and without risking the lives of others. There is no room for people to think that just because it’s Christmas, or that 2020 has been a year to forget, that getting behind the wheel of a vehicle under the influence of drink or drugs is any more acceptable than it would usually be.

"Our message is consistent – it is not acceptable any year, or at any time of the year – drink and drug driving kills and we urge friends and relatives not to tolerate or condone their loved ones taking this unnecessary risk."

A slot has been reserved at Norwich Magistrates Court every Wednesday throughout December to deal with those caught drink-driving.

The police are working in partnership with the Police and Crime Commissioner and Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, with the latter staging three mock crashed cars near its stations in King's Lynn, Thetford and Sprowston.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Scott Norman said: "We hope these mock scenes will get motorists thinking twice before they get behind the wheel this winter.

"Drink and drug driving can affect not only those involved in an accident, but their families, friends and whole communities. Although we see the aftermath of collisions every day, the scenes still have a real and lasting effect on us all, and many of the accidents are entirely avoidable."