Woman's head smashed into tree during attack in woods

A woman was attacked while walking in the woods near her Wroxham home. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Police are investigating after a woman had her head smashed into a tree and was punched in the face while walking in the woods near to her Wroxham home.

In a social media post, the woman described being attacked from behind by a man who "stunk of B.O and alcohol" on Wednesday, October 13.

The woman said: "I was walking through the woods near my house and I was attacked. I was approached from behind, had my head smashed into a tree, got spun around and punched square in the face.

"I quickly grabbed my keys, put one between my fingers and punched him in the face and ran."

A spokesperson for Norfolk Constabulary said: "Police have launched an investigation after a woman was attacked in woodland at Wroxham yesterday (Wednesday, November 13).

"The incident was reported to police at about 11pm and officers are due to see the victim later today."