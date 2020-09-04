School abuse investigation ‘ongoing’

Red House School, Buxton, pictured in 2002, after it had closed. Photo: Archant Archant

Detectives are continuing to investigate allegations of historic abuse at a residential school.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A year after first being passed evidence by this newspaper from former pupils, Norfolk police said their investigation into the Small School at Red House was ongoing.

The school, near Buxton, was shut in 1998.

Last year former pupils, who were sent to the school by councils across the country, alleged having bones broken while being restrained, being beaten up for not following the rules and some teachers encouraging pupils to attack each other as punishment. One reported sexual abuse from older pupils.

Norfolk police previously investigated abuse allegations, made between 1984 and 1990. Those investigations ended with no further action.

But the majority of the new allegations reported related to after that period, prompting the fresh police probe.