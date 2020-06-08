Search

Woman sexually assaulted by stranger in park

PUBLISHED: 14:29 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:04 08 June 2020

A woman in her 20s was sexually assaulted by a man in Kett's Park in Wymondham. Picture: Sonya Duncan

A woman in her 20s was sexually assaulted by a stranger while enjoying the sunshine in a Norfolk park.

The incident took place at around 6.45pm on Monday, May 25, in Kett’s Park in Wymondham.

The victim was sitting on a bench in the park when a man she did not know approached her.

After a brief conversation, the man grabbed the woman’s bottom. She then left the park.

Norfolk Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident in the hope of tracking down the man.

He is described as aged in his early 20s, approximately 6ft tall and of medium build with short brown hair. He was clean shaven and wearing a navy vest top and holding a dark coloured or navy jumper.

Any witnesses or anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PC Helen Busfield on 101.

Alternatively, they can also contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

