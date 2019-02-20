Search

Mother’s warning after man exposes himself to children in city park

20 February, 2019 - 15:54
A mother is warning parents in Norwich to be vigilant after a man exposed himself to two nine-year-old girls in a city park.

Alison McClagish said the incident took place while she was having a coffee with a friend at the Waterloo Park pavilion on Tuesday afternoon.

She said her daughter and her friend’s daughter ran off playing on the walkways around the park when they were approached by a bearded man in the bushes.

Miss McClagish, 34, of Mile Cross, said: “The way my daughter described it makes it seem like he was touching himself, but she is only nine-years-old and would not know.”

Miss McClagish said the park was “fairly busy” at the time and the two girls ran back to the pavilion after it happened.

“He tried to speak to my daughter’s friend,” she said. “But she couldn’t understand what he was saying.

“I was so angry. I grabbed my phone to see if I could chase him down, but obviously he was long gone.”

She said her daughter’s friend claimed the man had a camera with him.

Miss McClagish, who reported the incident to police, posted a warning to other parents on Facebook.

She said: “Being half term it was fairly busy and I don’t know how long he had been there, so I wanted to make other parents aware.

“My daughter has been a bit quiet since, but I think she is just trying to understand what happened. “It doesn’t seem to have traumatised her.”

She said her daughter described the man as having a dark grey beard and wearing dark clothing.

Norfolk police confirmed it was investigating the incident.

A police spokesman said: “We can confirm we have had a report of exposure in Waterloo Park yesterday afternoon.

“Police are investigating and conducting extra patrols in the area over the next few days.”

The incident took place at about 3.30pm.

• Anyone who saw the incident or who has information should contact Norfolk police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 08000 555111

