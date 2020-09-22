Search

Advanced search

Police seek help to catch wanted man Paddy Mutch

PUBLISHED: 11:11 22 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:11 22 September 2020

Paddy Mutch, who is wanted by Norfolk police. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Paddy Mutch, who is wanted by Norfolk police. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Norfolk Constabulary

People are being urged to help catch a man who is wanted by police.

Paddy Mutch, 32, of Fresher Mews, in Bowthorpe, Norwich, is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.

He is white, approximately 5ft 8ins, of medium build and with brown eyes.

Norfolk police said that, as well as his Norwich links, he is believed to have connections to Diss.

Anyone who has seen him or knows where he is should call Norfolk police on 101.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Explosion before flames tear through garage destroying classic Jaguar

Retired farmer Tony Burt beside his garage which was destroyed by fire along with the Jaguar which was inside Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Haven’t sold a bag of flour in weeks’ - shoppers go back to supermarkets after traders’ lockdown rush

Richard Gill, a butcher in Downham Market. Pic: Archant

‘Teemu is one of the most outstanding players in this league’ - Farke hails Canaries’ marksman

Teemu Pukki scored his first league goal of the season in Norwich City's 2-2 Championship draw against Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Pupils self-isolating as coastal academy confirms positive coronavirus case

Lynn Grove Academy is part of the Creative Education Trust community Picture: Lynn Grove Academy

Company behind £100k charity printer row faces investigation

Charity Missing Kind claims it was mis-sold a contract for printers which will cost it tens of thousands of pounds, pictured is Tom Gaskin. Picture: Victoria Pertusa