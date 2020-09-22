Police seek help to catch wanted man Paddy Mutch

Paddy Mutch, who is wanted by Norfolk police. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary. Norfolk Constabulary

People are being urged to help catch a man who is wanted by police.

Paddy Mutch, 32, of Fresher Mews, in Bowthorpe, Norwich, is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.

He is white, approximately 5ft 8ins, of medium build and with brown eyes.

Norfolk police said that, as well as his Norwich links, he is believed to have connections to Diss.

Anyone who has seen him or knows where he is should call Norfolk police on 101.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.