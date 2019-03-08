Norfolk police warn people reporting crimes could face long delays on 101 number

People needing to report crimes in Norfolk have been warned they could face long delays this morning.

Norfolk police said there were likely to be long delays using the non-emergency 101 number today (Wednesday, September 11).

They urged people to consider reporting via the force's website before dialling 101.

And they stressed emergency calls should still be directed to 999.