Norfolk police warn people reporting crimes could face long delays on 101 number
PUBLISHED: 07:59 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 07:59 11 September 2019
Archant © 2011; TEL; (01603) 772434
People needing to report crimes in Norfolk have been warned they could face long delays this morning.
You may also want to watch:
Norfolk police said there were likely to be long delays using the non-emergency 101 number today (Wednesday, September 11).
They urged people to consider reporting via the force's website before dialling 101.
And they stressed emergency calls should still be directed to 999.
Comments have been disabled on this article.