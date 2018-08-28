Search

Police say they have ‘identified’ suspects in 600 tonne straw fire arson

PUBLISHED: 16:38 12 December 2018

The straw stack fire at Watton Airfield. Picture: Craig Blackwood

The straw stack fire at Watton Airfield. Picture: Craig Blackwood

Craig Blackwood

Suspects linked to the 600 tonne straw fire in Watton which is being treated as an arson have been identified by police.

Norfolk Police said the suspects are being “dealt with” by officers and an update will be provided to the town council and the community “in due course”.

Officers added that a perceived rise in anti-social behaviour, which mayor of Watton Tina Kiddell highlighted when she said the town was becoming “lawless”, would be tackled by working with people in the community.

A spokesman for the police said: “In addition, we understand from the local community there is a perception that there has been an increase in anti-social behaviour and minor damage in and around the town centre.

“As a consequence of this, we will be working them to identify and address these issues together.”

Since the suspected arson on Saturday, police have been patrolling Watton and making their presence known on social media.

On Monday, Breckland Police said officers were carrying out “proactive patrols” on Church Walk in the town in order to be “tackling not tolerating anti-social behaviour”.

The same police officer was also on patrol on Watton Airfield earlier the same day following reports of anti-social behaviour.

