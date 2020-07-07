Police hunting man wanted in Norwich

Police in Norwich are on the hunt for a man wanted in the area.

Lee Cletheroe, 33 and of no fixed address, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license.

He is believed to be in the Norwich or broader Norfolk area and is described as while, 6ft tall, of slim build and has short dark brown hair.

Police are appealing for help to find Cletheroe.

Anyone who may know of his whereabouts or anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.