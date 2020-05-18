Horse patrols roll-out in South Norfolk to offer reassurance

South Norfolk Horse Unit on patrol in Long Stratton. Picture: South Norfolk Police Archant

Families had a police visit of a different kind as officers took to horse back on recent patrols.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

South Norfolk Horse Unit on patrol in Long Stratton. Picture: South Norfolk Police South Norfolk Horse Unit on patrol in Long Stratton. Picture: South Norfolk Police

South Norfolk Police have been taking the horse units across the district, most recently in Long Stratton.

You may also want to watch:

A police spokesman said: “Over the last few weeks special Sgt Jason Crisp and special Sgt Hannah Holmes have been organising patrols for areas across South Norfolk to provide reassurance with the horse unit.

“The team have also been involved in delivering sunflower seeds to homes where sunflowers are displayed in the window, in support of the emergency services.

“So far they have covered Poringland, Framingham Earl, Wymondham, Mulbarton, Whitlingham Lakes and this weekend Long Stratton.

“All of these visits have been very positive and welcomed by residents - people love seeing the horses.”