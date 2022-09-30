News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
YOUR chance to quiz police bosses over rural crime

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 10:01 AM September 30, 2022
Norfolk Police and Crime Commissioner, Giles Orpen-Smellie with Norfolk Constabulary Chief Constable

Norfolk Police and Crime Commissioner, Giles Orpen-Smellie with Norfolk Constabulary Chief Constable, Paul Sanford - Credit: Jason Bye

From theft of hi-tech farming equipment to anti-social behaviour in villages, people are being offered the chance to put concerns about rural crime directly to Norfolk’s policing chiefs.

Chief constable Paul Sanford and Norfolk police and crime commissioner Giles Orpen-Smellie, will be at an event at Glebe Farm in Gressenhall to speak to people about their key concerns. 

Officers from Operation Randall, the rural crime specialist unit, will also give a presentation on what’s being done to tackle crime.

It follows a successful similar event held at the Royal Norfolk Show in June when issues discussed included hare coursing, the theft of GPS devices, theft of fuel, sheep worrying and fly-tipping.

Mr Orpen-Smellie said: “A lot of people are involved in rural employment. Farming is the obvious one but you’ve got others involved in the heritage industry and in all the other different parts of the rural community and in some respects it’s not actually the crime it’s the perception and threat of crime.”

The event takes place on Wednesday, October 5 from 2-4pm. Anyone planning to attend can email OperationRandall@norfolk.police.uk to help them gauge interest.

