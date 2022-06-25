Police helicopter attended just 20pc of Norfolk call-outs

Police appeals for air support to help with on-the-ground investigations in Norfolk led to a helicopter arriving for an average of just two in every 10 occasions across two years.

The National Police Air Service (NPAS), which manages requests for air support from all police forces, said Norfolk Constabulary had requested cover 235 times between January 2020 and January 2022.

Police have to demonstrate a significant level of threat, risk or harm is posed for helicopter support - Credit: Archant

But the helicopter only attended the location requested on 49 occasions, figures released under the Freedom of Information Act show.

NPAS, which operates 19 helicopters, said when requesting air support that police had to demonstrate that “a significant level of threat, risk or harm is posed” and that a helicopter is required to support officers on the ground.

Norfolk police called for support on 126 occasions in 2020 but a helicopter only arrived over the scene 27 times. Out of 109 calls in 2021 air support arrived on 22 occasions.

Camera on police helicopter that is used to support officers on the ground - Credit: Archant

The 187 no-shows were due to calls being declined by flight dispatchers at its operations centre, requests being cancelled before they arrived or the helicopter having to be diverted to other incidents, NPAS said.

Temporary Superintendent Sonia Humphreys, of Norfolk police, said: “The police helicopter is an important resource that we use in a number of different situations when officers on the ground require operational support from an aerial perspective.

“NPAS may be stood down if no longer required when an incident is resolved quickly, for example when a missing person, or a suspect or vehicle of interest is located.

Temporary Superintendent Sonia Humphreys - Credit: Denise Bradley

“We also have a strong drone capability within the constabulary that we can use for search purposes as well as to inform tactical decision making on the ground.”

Drones are seen as an increasingly valuable tool for police and a cheaper alternative to helicopters.

Norfolk police and crime commissioner Giles Orpen-Smellie, who is on the strategic committee of NPAS, has championed increased drone use.

Police drones have been deployed 6,530 times in Norfolk since 2018 - Credit: PA

He has said that ideally he would spend the funding the force currently pays for the use of the NPAS helicopter on drones.

Norfolk is one of four constabularies currently trialling long range drones capable of being flown to incidents up to 20 miles away.

There were 1,913 Norfolk drone deployments in 2021 with 6,264 flights since 2018 including everything from spotting cannabis farms to finding missing people.