Police defend sexual identities guide against waste of money claims

Norfolk’s chief constable has defended the use of a guide listing 37 different gender terms and sexual identities to help police officers and staff deal with members of the public.

The guide, titled ‘The + in LGBT’, which is among internal documents on the force’s intranet system, explains current terminology alongside a picture of a ‘gender bread person’ – a play on gingerbread man.

The + in LGBT’ guide explains current gender and sexual terminology alongside a picture of a ‘gender bread person’. - Credit: It’s Pronounced Metrosexual

Among the terms it refers to are polygender, when someone identifies with multiple genders at once, and grey asexual, someone who 'experiences attraction rarely’.

Its contents were revealed following a freedom of information request by the Mail on Sunday, with some critics branded it a “waste of money”.

But questioned about its inclusion, chief constable Paul Sanford told an accountability meeting held by Norfolk police and crime commissioner (PCC) it would help officers and staff “understand the growing number of terms associated with gender and sexuality in the modern age”.

Norfolk chief constable Paul Sanford - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

He said: “It has not been given to all officers as a form of training. There has been no requirement for officers to access the page and there has been no briefing of officers on the content of the page.

“It is simply there as a guide should anyone find themselves wanting to better their understanding in this area.”

Home Office figures show there was a 25pc rise in homophobic crimes recorded in the county in the year ending March 2021, while transgender motivated offences more than doubled.

Former Shadow Home Secretary Ann Widdecombe had told the Mail on Sunday that the document was “absolute madness and a complete waste of rate-payers’ money”.

But the chief constable said the guide, produced by a website called It’s Pronounced Metrosexual, had been downloaded for free.

“Our community safety team saw this document and thought it would be a helpful reference guide,” he said. “Should an officer or member of staff in future feel that they need information in this area, it is no more than that.”

Police officers at Norwich Pride - Credit: Archant

Norfolk police and crime commissioner Giles Orpen-Smellie - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Norfolk PCC Giles Orpen-Smellie said it was “perfectly reasonable" for it to be included as a “quick go-to reference to find information and knowledge”.

Earlier this year a separate freedom of information request revealed just over 10pc of police in Norfolk and Suffolk identify as being gay, lesbian or bisexual.