Search

Advanced search

Number of under 16s caught in possession of a weapon in Norfolk more than doubles

PUBLISHED: 06:30 27 January 2020

Police Stock Images

Police Stock Images

Archant

The number of young people who have been caught with weapons in Norfolk has more than doubled in the last three years.

Supt Terry Lordan is the new District Commander for Norwich Police. Picture: Nick ButcherSupt Terry Lordan is the new District Commander for Norwich Police. Picture: Nick Butcher

A Freedom of Information request has revealed the number of recorded crimes for possession of a weapon involving under 16s increased by 105pc - from 44 to 90 - between 2016 and 2019.

But police say the public "should not be alarmed" and have put the rise down to more preventative measures.

The figures reveal Norwich and Great Yarmouth had the most recorded cases of young people - both suspects and offenders - who have been caught with a weapon.

Superintendent Terry Lordan, district commander for Norwich, said: "From my perspective we have seen an increase in people found with offensive weapons because our new policing model sees us use more stop and searches and we react to community intelligence.

"Don't be alarmed by the increase but feel reassured that we are taking preventative measures.

"We also have seen increase of 38 neighbourhood policing officers who are driven by community intelligence and engagement.

You may also want to watch:

"Also, we work with increasing key partnership relationships and our officers work within schools and have links with local schools.

"But knife crimes aren't just police related issues there are other issues in society that also needs to be addressed."

The figures revealed that all crimes committed by under 16s across the county has risen by nearly 7pc, with violence against a person the most recorded crime, with a total of 1,851 records in 2019. It is an increase of 26pc on the 2016 figure.

King's Lynn and West Norfolk saw the biggest increase, as crimes recorded more than doubled between 2016 and 2018, before falling again in 2019.

Chief superintendent Dave Marshall said: "In certain categories of crime, the increase will be partly due to the proactive approach taken by the constabulary in tackling those issues, particularly around county lines.

"We are working to increase the confidence of victims to come forward and report a crime to us is another factor - something we would always encourage.

"The recording of crimes in Norfolk has significantly improved since changes were introduced to the National Crime Recording Standards in 2015 - this accounts for some of the increases we can see in reported crimes since then."

Most Read

WATCH: The terrifying moment stolen car ploughs into pub goers in hit and run

CCTV footage has captured the terrifying moment a stolen car ploughed into pub goers in Norwich before fleeing the scene. Photo: The Mischief pub

Vision to transform ‘disused’ part of town with restaurant and passenger train

Links Road car park at Lowestoft's North Denes. Picture: Google

Ultra-fast broadband plans announced for nine Norfolk towns

Ultra-fast broadband will be coming to nine Norfolk market towns, Openreach has announced. Picture: BT Openreach

Woman dies after collision with tree

The fatal crash happened on the Fakenham Road at Foxley, near the Common Road junction. Picture: Google StreetView

Parking charges won’t be brought in on town high street, meeting decides

Brandon Town Councillor Gary Brocklehurst wants more car parking spaces in the town. Photo: Emily Thomson

Most Read

WATCH: The terrifying moment stolen car ploughs into pub goers in hit and run

CCTV footage has captured the terrifying moment a stolen car ploughed into pub goers in Norwich before fleeing the scene. Photo: The Mischief pub

Vision to transform ‘disused’ part of town with restaurant and passenger train

Links Road car park at Lowestoft's North Denes. Picture: Google

Ultra-fast broadband plans announced for nine Norfolk towns

Ultra-fast broadband will be coming to nine Norfolk market towns, Openreach has announced. Picture: BT Openreach

Woman dies after collision with tree

The fatal crash happened on the Fakenham Road at Foxley, near the Common Road junction. Picture: Google StreetView

Parking charges won’t be brought in on town high street, meeting decides

Brandon Town Councillor Gary Brocklehurst wants more car parking spaces in the town. Photo: Emily Thomson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

David Freezer: Six things you might have missed following City’s FA Cup win at Burnley

Lukas Rupp impressed again as Norwich City won at Burnley in the FA Cup fourth round Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

WATCH: The terrifying moment stolen car ploughs into pub goers in hit and run

CCTV footage has captured the terrifying moment a stolen car ploughed into pub goers in Norwich before fleeing the scene. Photo: The Mischief pub

Woman dies after collision with tree

The fatal crash happened on the Fakenham Road at Foxley, near the Common Road junction. Picture: Google StreetView

Love is in the air for City fringe boys

Daniel Farke salutes the travelling support after Norwich City's 2-1 FA Cup fourth round win against Burnley Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘People are staying inside’ - Norwich teacher in China ‘being careful’ amid coronavirus outbreak

Christopher Peak in China Photo: Christopher Peak
Drive 24