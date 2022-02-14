Armed officers deployed more often as firearms operations increase

The number of firearms operations involving armed officers in Norfolk rose 27c in 12 months. - Credit: PA

The number of firearms operations involving armed officers in Norfolk has more than doubled in the past two years, figures have revealed.

Home Office data shows there was a 27pc increase in the ending March 2021, compared with the previous year and the second consecutive year-on-year increase.

More frequent deployment of armed police in Norfolk bucks a downward trend nationally but, say officers, reflects the rural nature of the county, meaning more firearms are held by the general population, and often prompt call-outs.

In total armed officers responded to 243 incidents across the county, more than double the 116 seen in 2018/19.

Superintendent Kim Warner. - Credit: Gregg Brown

Superintendent Kim Warner said: “Whilst there has been an increase in reported firearms incidents, fortunately the overall number is few, and therefore Norfolk remains one of the safest counties to live in the UK.

“It is also important to note that Norfolk is a largely rural county where a significant number of the community enjoy legitimate shooting pursuits.

“As such, we have one of the highest numbers of lawfully held firearms per head of the population nationally.”

Since 2008, when recording began, Norfolk police have approved 14,604 firearm or shotgun applications but revoked 451 licences and refused 33 applications for renewal.

“Many firearms incidents that are reported to police turn out to be either legitimate for sport, imitation firearms, air weapons or BB guns and are not linked to criminality,” said Superintendent Warner.

“However, when someone is found to be in possession of a firearm illegally, we will always seek to take immediate positive action, and will prosecute wherever possible.

“I am grateful to the public for reporting suspicious behaviour to the police so they can be properly checked and the public reassured.“

Armed officers outside the cannabis farm in Bradenham, near Dereham. - Credit: IAN BURT

The figures show there were 157 armed officers in Norfolk, levels last seen in 2018/19, but still lower than the record figure of 175 in 2014/15. Of those, 54 are armed response officers who have dual responsibilities with road policing.

All the incidents responded to involved officers in Armed Response Vehicles (ARV) as the sole or initial response, up from 78pc the previous year.

Nationally there were 18,262 police firearms operations in the year ending March 2021, 1,131 fewer than in the previous 12 months.

The two largest police forces, Metropolitan Police Service and West Midlands Police accounted for 34pc of these operations.

There were four incidents in which police firearms were discharged.