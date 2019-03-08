Cannabis factory discovered on Sprowston Road
PUBLISHED: 21:00 03 May 2019 | UPDATED: 21:00 03 May 2019
Archant
More than 250 cannabis plants have been found at an address in Norwich.
Police said the cannabis factory was discovered at a property in the Sprowston Road area of the city.
You may also want to watch:
A total of 275 plants were seized and two men were arrested.
In a Twitter post, Norwich police said: “A great result today for #NNSNT following the discovery of a Cannabis factory in the Sprowston Road area. 2 males arrested along with 275 Cannabis plants seized.”
• Norfolk police has been contacted for further information.
Comments have been disabled on this article.