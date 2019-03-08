Cannabis factory discovered on Sprowston Road

More than 250 cannabis plants have been found at an address in Norwich.

Police said the cannabis factory was discovered at a property in the Sprowston Road area of the city.

A total of 275 plants were seized and two men were arrested.

In a Twitter post, Norwich police said: “A great result today for #NNSNT following the discovery of a Cannabis factory in the Sprowston Road area. 2 males arrested along with 275 Cannabis plants seized.”

• Norfolk police has been contacted for further information.