Cannabis plants found in marshland after tip-off
PUBLISHED: 07:59 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:18 05 May 2020
South Norfolk Police
Cannabis plants were found among the weeds in overgrown marshland after police were tipped off by a keen-eyed member of the public.
Officers found seven plants of the class B drug in a patch of weeds on marshland in Geldeston, near Beccles, on Monday, May 4.
South Norfolk Police tweeted: “Officers decided to remove some ‘weeds’ from this area of overgrown marshland in #Geldeston. Following some good intelligence, seven cannabis plants were found growing there.”
Broads Beat, which passed on the tip-off, tweeted: “Thank you for following up our Intel from observant member of public so quickly using @what3words.”
