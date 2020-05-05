Cannabis plants found in marshland after tip-off

The cannabis plants which were discovered by Norfolk Police officers on May 4, 2020, after they cleared up an overgrown marshland area in Geldeston. Picture: South Norfolk Police South Norfolk Police

Cannabis plants were found among the weeds in overgrown marshland after police were tipped off by a keen-eyed member of the public.

Officers found seven plants of the class B drug in a patch of weeds on marshland in Geldeston, near Beccles, on Monday, May 4.

South Norfolk Police tweeted: “Officers decided to remove some ‘weeds’ from this area of overgrown marshland in #Geldeston. Following some good intelligence, seven cannabis plants were found growing there.”

Broads Beat, which passed on the tip-off, tweeted: “Thank you for following up our Intel from observant member of public so quickly using @what3words.”

