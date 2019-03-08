Caravans filled with cannabis plants discovered by police
PUBLISHED: 22:59 19 April 2019 | UPDATED: 22:59 19 April 2019
Two caravans full of cannabis plants have been discovered by police in West Norfolk.
King's Lynn Police said the plants were spotted while officers were responding to another incident.
In a Twitter post, police said the equipment and plants were seized, and enquiries were ongoing.
• Norfolk police have been contacted for details about when and where the plants were found.
