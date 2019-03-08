Caravans filled with cannabis plants discovered by police

Two caravans full of cannabis plants have been discovered by police in West Norfolk.

In a Twitter post, police said the equipment and plants were seized, and enquiries were ongoing.

• Norfolk police have been contacted for details about when and where the plants were found.