Traffic cop cuts stalling drive to reduce road deaths, police boss warns

The body representing Norfolk police officers has said cuts to traffic policing are hampering efforts to further reduce road deaths.

The chairman of Norfolk Police Federation Andy Symonds said fewer dedicated traffic officers had “inevitably” led to criminals committing more offences behind the wheel, despite officers working “tirelessly trying to keep Norfolk roads as safe as possible”.

His comments come as a controversial BBC Panorama programme on road deaths found the number of police officers across the UK tasked with enforcing road laws has dropped by 15pc since 2016.

“It is not surprising that there has been a failure to reduce road deaths over the past decade,” said Mr Symonds.

“We have been clear throughout the years of austerity that cuts have real consequences and in this case tragic consequences.

“With fewer traffic cops you will inevitably get people committing more offences if they believe that they will not be caught.

“With these types of attitudes and behaviours of people behind the wheel it sadly leads to more deaths on the roads.”

There were 345 serious injury accidents on the county’s roads in the year to November 2020 and 36 fatalities, the highest since 2013.

However, the overall number of accidents has been steadily falling over the last 20 years. The 2020 total was less than half the number in 2002, when there were 70 deaths and 432 serious injuries.

Deputy chief constable Simon Megicks said Norfolk had maintained 18 road policing officers, supported by 54 armed response officers who have dual responsibilities.

Detailing the county’s strategy to improve road safety at a public accountability meeting held by Norfolk police and crime commissioner (PCC) last week, he said the current trend was downward against the long-term average.

“We have had reductions and fatalities and serious injuries which is very pleasing to see,” he said.

“Unfortunately there is still a disparity when it comes to vulnerable road users, which includes pedestrians, cyclists and motorcycle and moped riders.”

The Panorama programme, Britain's Killer Roads, which aired on January 17, drew criticism for questioning if "weak policing" could be an issue - something that has been refuted by Mr Symonds.

“This is an insult to my colleagues who continuously work tirelessly on keeping our roads as safe as possible,” he said.